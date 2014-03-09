Wild Night in Isla Vista Includes Del Playa Drive Stabbing, Unruly Crowd

[Noozhawk's note: Click here for the latest version of this story.]

It was a wild night Saturday for Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, including a stabbing and what witnesses described as a near-riot.

The stabbing occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, according to Kelly Hoover a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The victim was hospitalized, Hoover said, but details on his condition were not available.

A suspect from Lompoc was arrested, and another was being sought, she said.

Shortly after midnight, deputies had their hands full trying to control a large crowd on the same block of Del Playa, Hoover said.

"A male suspect jumped on top of a slow moving vehicle and attempted to rile the crowd," Hoover said. "He was arrested after a short foot pursuit. During that arrest, a large crowd gathered, and the situation turned into an unlawful assembly."

Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies, assisted by UCSB Police officers, attempted to push back and disperse the crowd, Hoover said, adding that they were assisted by a large group of students who helped keep the crowd back so the deputies could finish their work.

Both cases remained under investigation.

