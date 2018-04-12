Wilderness Youth Project Adds Amy Schneider to Board

Amy Schneider of Santa Barbara has been appointed the Wilderness Youth Project (WYP) Board of Directors.

Schneider is an independent consultant providing strategic direction and management to individual philanthropists, foundations, public entities, and nonprofits in support of their charitable, organizational, and community change goals.

Wilderness Youth Project promotes meaningful social change through an innovative, nature-based mentoring program that combines experience in nature with a hands-on learning process.

WYP programs return children to the traditions of childhood: outdoor time, child-centered exploration, skill/self-esteem development, and connection with the natural world.

Schneider is an experienced grant-maker and nonprofit professional with knowledge of Santa Barbara County’s philanthropic and nonprofits sectors.

Her specialties include philanthropy/grant-making, managing people and programs within the nonprofit environment, governance, program evaluation, capacity building, facilitation, community convening, and leadership development.



Schneider has served as director of grant-making and nonprofit excellence for the Santa Barbara Foundation, interim director for Santa Barbara County Human Services Commission, executive director of the Incredible Children’s Art Network, and program officer with the Weingart Foundation.

She is involved with a variety of professional affinity groups, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations in board, advisory and volunteer roles.

A California native and resident of Santa Barbara since 1987, Schneider holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from UCSB.

She and her husband Nicholas J. Schneider are long-time participants in WYP programming.

— Anthony Hickling for Wilderness Youth Project.