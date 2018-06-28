Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Wilderness Youth Project Offers Full Moon Paddle Outs, Whale Watching

By Wilderness Youth Project | June 28, 2018 | 10:04 a.m.

The Wilderness Youth Project (WYP) will present two summer activities — full moon paddle outs, and whale watching on the Condor Express.

Watching the full moon rise over the Santa Ynez Mountains is a sight to behold, but imagine the heightened level of awe in seeing the moon come up as you float on the ocean at sunset, surrounded by staff and friends from Wilderness Youth Project.

Full moon paddle outs will leave from the Paddle Sports Center in the Santa Barbara Harbor before sunset. Families are welcome and children must be joined by adults. Children age 12 and younger will share kayaks with an adult.

Paddle out dates are: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 26; 6-8 p.m., Monday Sept. 24; and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 23.

Tickets are $30 per attendee and include a kayak or paddle board rental. Bring a headlamp. To register, visit https://wyp.org/events/.

Also in July, the Wilderness Youth Project whale-watching trip — noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29 — offers an opportunity to see the largest animal that's ever lived on Earth — the blue whale.

This year, the Santa Barbara Channel has been home to more blue whales than have been seen in years. The WYP is hopeful that attendees on its whale-watching trip will see blue whales as well as other sea life. WYP staff and other volunteer naturalists will be on board.

Tickets are discounted and will cost $55 per person (compared to the regular $99 for adults and $50 for kids up to age 12. Children must come with adults. Boat space is limited. For tickets, visit https://wyp.org/events/.

— Wilderness Youth Project.

 

