Wilderness Youth Project Tracking Summer Volunteers

Do you enjoy spending time outdoors? Do you love adventure? Do you work well with children? If you answered yes to those questions, then check out the Wilderness Youth Project (WYP), which is looking for summer volunteers age 16 and older.

WYP volunteers have a chance to develop their curiosity, confidence and love of learning while exploring Santa Barbara’s wild places.

Those interested in volunteering, learning about the mentoring ways of WYP, or improving their skills as nature-based mentors are invited to an event 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Skofield Park. Bring a snack and water.

To register, mail [email protected] Include in your name, email, birth date, intention for participating, and the summer program that interests you. View the WYP summer schedule at https://wyp.org/volunteer/summer-volunteer-schedule/.

