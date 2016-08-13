Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Wildfire Chars 1,450 Acres Near Lake Nacimiento in San Luis Obispo County

More than 130 residences evacuated as crews battle Chimney Fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon

Evacuations have been ordered as the Chimney Fire has been gaining ground near Lake Nacimiento in northern San Luis Obispo County. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon and had grown to nearly 800 acres by midnight.
By Lindsey Holden, San Luis Obispo Tribune | @SLOTribune | updated logo 9:38 a.m. | August 13, 2016 | 9:36 p.m.

A growing wildfire in northern San Luis Obispo County had scorched hundreds of acres as of early Sunday, forcing residents southwest of Lake Nacimiento to evacuate the area.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department assisted with evacuations around Running Deer Ranch on the lake’s south shore, about 25 miles northwest of Paso Robles.

Evacuees were sent to a site near High Meadow Road and Bobcat Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

An American Red Cross shelter is being set up in Paso Robles at Flamson Middle School, at 2405 Spring St., for residents whose homes are in the fire area, sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Scotto said.

Blocked roads will prevent residents sent to the evacuation site near High Meadow Road from accessing the shelter in Paso Robles until a safe route is established, he added.

According to a tweet from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, 135 residences have been evacuated.

County roads leading to the fire, called the Chimney Fire, remain closed near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Nacimiento Lake Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Running Deer Road is also inaccessible.

Crews first responded around 4 p.m. to a blaze near Running Deer and Chimney Rock roads.

The fire had scorched 1,450 acres and was 10-percent contained as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to CalFire.

A strike team and other firefighting resources from Santa Barbara County were dispatched to help fight the blaze.

— Lindsey Holden is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected], or call 805.781.7939.

