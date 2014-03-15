Wildfire Danger Re-Emerges with Gusty Winds, Dry Conditions

Locally gusty winds and very dry conditions will raise the risk of wildfire danger Sunday on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, the National Weather Service warned.

Meanwhile, high surf is expected to pound Central Coast beaches through Tuesday, and the weather service said gale-force winds are possible in the outer Santa Barbara Channel.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day of sunshine and warm temperatures, with daytime highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s on the South Coast. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s are expected.

The weather service said a slight cooling trend could begin Monday, with daytime highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s and afternoon winds of around 15 mph. Forecasters expect that pattern to repeat through Friday.

