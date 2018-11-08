Thursday, November 8 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Wind-Driven Wildfire Prompts Highway 101 Closure, Evacuations in Camarillo Area

Hill Fire blackens 8,000 to 10,000 acres in Ventura County, threatens structures

wildfire burning near Highway 101 in Camarillo. Click to view larger
Flames from the Hill Fire in Ventura County are easily visible from Highway 101 Thursday afternoon.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:52 p.m. | November 8, 2018 | 3:17 p.m.

A wind-driven vegetation fire in Ventura County prompted authorities to close Highway 101 south of Camarillo and order evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the Hill Canyon area of Santa Rosa Valley at about 2 p.m., and by 3:30 p.m., it was estimated to be 8,000 to 10,000 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The blaze jumped Highway 101, which was closed in both directions in the Camarillo area, Caltrans District 7 officials said. 

Southbound lanes were closed between Wendy Drive and Pleasant Valley Road and northbound lanes were closed from State Route 23 to Pleasant Valley Road, with northbound traffic diverted to State Route 23, according to Caltrans. 

Evacuations were ordered for the Camarillo Springs area and California State University, Channel Islands campus, according to Ventura County officials.

A Santa Barbara County fire truck doing structure protection at the Hill Fire in Camarillo. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County fire truck doing structure protection at the Hill Fire in Camarillo. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Campus officials ordered an evacuation of the campus and canceled all classes and activities Thursday.

"Students who live on campus have been asked to evacuate and go home, stay with a friend or head north of the campus. Students may also go to St. Mary Magdalen Church at 25 North Las Posas Road, Camarillo," school officials said in a statement. 

Additional information is available at the Ventura County emergency page, www.VCEmergency.com, or by calling 805.465.6650 for updates on road closures, evacuation perimeters and shelters.

As of 3:15 p.m., an evacuation center was set up at the Borchard Community Center, 190 Reino Road in Newbury Park.

Flames from the Hill Fire burn on both side of Highway 101 over the Conejo Grade Thursday as motorists make their way through the eerie scene. The freeway was shut down. Note that this photo was taken during the daytime. Click to view larger
Flames from the Hill Fire burn on both side of Highway 101 over the Conejo Grade Thursday as motorists make their way through the eerie scene. The freeway was shut down. Note that this photo was taken during the daytime. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

The Ventura County Star reported structures were threatened by the Hill Fire, which was burning the same areas affected by the 2013 Springs Fire. 

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a strike team including several brush trucks and a battalion chief to the scene, to assist the firefighting effort, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. Other local fire agencies also sent teams to Ventura County, including the Montecito and Carpinteria-Summerland departments. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

map road closures Click to view larger
A Caltrans map shows Highway 101 road closures for the Camarillo area Thursday due to the Hill Fire burning in the area.  (Caltrans District 7 photo)

