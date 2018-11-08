Wind-Driven Wildfire Prompts Highway 101 Closure, Evacuations in Camarillo Area

A wind-driven vegetation fire in Ventura County prompted authorities to close Highway 101 south of Camarillo and order evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the Hill Canyon area of Santa Rosa Valley at about 2 p.m., and by 3:30 p.m., it was estimated to be 8,000 to 10,000 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The blaze jumped Highway 101, which was closed in both directions in the Camarillo area, Caltrans District 7 officials said.

Southbound lanes were closed between Wendy Drive and Pleasant Valley Road and northbound lanes were closed from State Route 23 to Pleasant Valley Road, with northbound traffic diverted to State Route 23, according to Caltrans.

Evacuations were ordered for the Camarillo Springs area and California State University, Channel Islands campus, according to Ventura County officials.

Campus officials ordered an evacuation of the campus and canceled all classes and activities Thursday.

"Students who live on campus have been asked to evacuate and go home, stay with a friend or head north of the campus. Students may also go to St. Mary Magdalen Church at 25 North Las Posas Road, Camarillo," school officials said in a statement.

Additional information is available at the Ventura County emergency page, www.VCEmergency.com, or by calling 805.465.6650 for updates on road closures, evacuation perimeters and shelters.

As of 3:15 p.m., an evacuation center was set up at the Borchard Community Center, 190 Reino Road in Newbury Park.

The Ventura County Star reported structures were threatened by the Hill Fire, which was burning the same areas affected by the 2013 Springs Fire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a strike team including several brush trucks and a battalion chief to the scene, to assist the firefighting effort, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. Other local fire agencies also sent teams to Ventura County, including the Montecito and Carpinteria-Summerland departments.

