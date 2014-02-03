Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:18 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Wildfires and Public Lands: Santa Barbara Reads Program Features Free Film Series

By Christine Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | February 3, 2014 | 8:46 a.m.

A series of films related to the current Santa Barbara Reads program will be screened at the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Central Library on Tuesdays in February.

Santa Barbara Reads, in partnership with UCSB Reads, is the annual program that encourages the whole community to read and discuss a particular book. This year’s book is The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America by Timothy Egan, about the huge wildfires of 1910 and the establishment of the national forests, parks and other protected wildlands.

The films will be shown on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The film series starts Feb. 4 with Ordeal by Fire. Filmmaker George Sibley brings to life the period of the 1910 Big Burn wildfires in the Northwest, when people were learning to live with the ancient natural cycles of a harsh yet beautiful land. The fires were also the first big test of one of American's most profound political ideas: Could, and should, the federal government manage and protect America's natural resources?

On Feb. 11, local filmmaker Jennie Reinish will introduce her film, Behind the Lines: Fighting a Wildland Fire. Filmed during the 2007-08 Zaca and Gap fires in Santa Barbara County, Behind the Lines gives a look at what goes into fighting a large-scale wildfire. This film screened at the 2010 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The following Tuesday, Feb. 18, The Greatest Good tells the story of the U.S. Forest Service and the public lands the agency manages. This documentary weaves historic footage and still photographs with interviews with historians, timber industry and environmental leaders, and Forest Service employees to illuminate the past one hundred years of accomplishments and controversies experienced while managing 191 million acres of America's land. Los Padres National Forest ranger will answer questions after the film.

The final film, on Feb. 25, will be the Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time. Produced in partnership between the Aldo Leopold Foundation, the Center for Humans and Nature and the U.S. Forest Service, Green Fire highlights legendary environmentalist Leopold’s extraordinary career, tracing how he shaped and influenced the modern environmental movement. He is considered the father of the national wilderness system, and a key figure in developing the fields of wildlife management, restoration ecology and sustainable agriculture. A Los Padres National Forest ranger will be on hand to discuss the film.

Other Santa Barbara Reads and UCSB Reads highlights are panel discussions featuring UCSB professors discussing The Big Burn at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Central Library. The Los Padres National Forest will bring special children’s presentation to the branch libraries during February, with a visit from Smokey Bear.

More information is available at the Santa Barbara Public Library website, SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 