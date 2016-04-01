Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Wildflowers Color Central Coast Landscape for Spring

Visitors head up Figueroa Mountain Road to see Santa Barbara County mountains blanketed with poppies, lupine and other flowers

Thanks to recent rains, green vegetation and orange poppies color Grass Mountain in the Los Padres National Forest.
Thanks to recent rains, green vegetation and orange poppies color Grass Mountain in the Los Padres National Forest. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 1, 2016 | 9:39 p.m.

An explosion of wildflowers has painted Santa Barbara County mountains with colors in one of the best displays from Mother Nature in recent years.

Residents and visitors alike are flocking to Figueroa Mountain above Los Olivos to see some of the flowers popping up after much-needed rains for the water-starved landscape. 

“They’re beautiful right now,” said U.S. Forest Service employee Helen Tarbet, who creates a regular wildflower update posted to the Los Padres National Forest website.

This appears to be the year of the poppy, with thousands blanketing the hillsides above the Santa Ynez Valley, she said.

On Thursday afternoon, one visitor jumped out a Corvette stopped on the side of Figueroa Mountain road to snap a picture of Grass Mountain, blanketed with a layer of poppies.

“It’s like somebody painted it,” the woman said while snapping a photo. “It just doesn’t look real.”

It’s not only real, but rare.

“Grass Mountain has not put on such a show in quite a few years,” Tarbet noted in this season’s first wildflower update.

Further up Figueroa Mountain Road, Malibu residents Carolyn and Chris Carradine were drawn by a friend’s report about the poppies.

They set up on a dirt patch off the roadway with canvases on easels, taking turns admiring the display and painting the colorful mountain. 

Carolyn Carradine of Malibu poses with her painting of poppies in the Los Padres National Forest. Click to view larger
Carolyn Carradine of Malibu poses with her painting of poppies in the Los Padres National Forest. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

They recalled a trip to Yosemite National Park where other visitors stopped to snap a photo, but never really paused to look at the scenery.

“The one thing about painting … is you really have a chance to sit and look at it. You really have a have chance to enjoy it,” Carolyn Carradine said. 

Tarbet said she often is asked how long the display will last, but it’s a question she can’t answer. 

“It’s hard to say exactly how long,” she said, estimating poppies will probably bloom for at least another week.

“I don’t know how long they’re gong to be there. A lot of it is going to be highly dependent on the weather,” she added..

The windy, sunny and warm weather without any more rain doesn’t bode well for the poppies’s continued bloom. 

While poppies are plentiful this year, lupine are not.

“What’s amazing is this year is really not that big a lupine year,” Tarbet said. 

The lack of significant rain means it has been years since the Central Coast saw such a poppy display.

Grass Mountain is blanketed in poppies, drawing visitors from all over California to see the spring blooms. Click to view larger
Grass Mountain is blanketed in poppies, drawing visitors from all over California to see the spring blooms.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“Oh heavens, I’m going to say it’s probably been 10 years since I’ve seen the mountain filled,” Tarbet said. 

The plethora of poppies and other wildflowers has increased the traffic on the narrow forest road, prompting reminders that drivers need to be cautious.

“Be very, very careful because of this year’s big flower display we’re having, we’re getting a lot of traffic,” Tarbet said. 

Drivers should travel slowly, she added. Additionally, pack water for those on the trip and make sure the vehicle’s gas tank is adequately filled since fuel stations aren’t available in the forest.

Tarbet compiles a wildflower update every two weeks to help visitors spot the best displays with her report intended to serve as a self-guided tour. 

During her 18 years as a field ranger with the agency, she said she started learning more about wildflowers after being unable to identify a wildflower, only saying, “It’s a purple one.”

Each spring she also hosts a drive and stroll wildflower tour, which will start at 9 a.m. April 9.

Participants will meet at the Figueroa Mountain station and attendees should bring water, sunscreen and a lunch.

The tour, led by Charles Blair from the California Native Plant Society, will take visitors to different areas where short talks are planned to spell out details about the flowers found in the forest.

“I do get people who come from all over,” Tarbet said, adding a couple from the San Francisco Bay Area contacted her about attending this year’s event.

To help educate visitors, Tarbet also started posting one wildflower picture daily to the Los Padres National Forest Facebook page with a photo and information about what else blooms in the area besides poppies and lupine. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Wildflowers of all kinds are blooming in the Los Padres National Forest. Click to view larger
Wildflowers of all kinds are blooming in the Los Padres National Forest. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

