Wildflowers on Peak Display at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

By Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | May 22, 2015 | 4:49 p.m.

spring wildflowers
The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s meadow display is carefully planted and cultivated to produce colorful blooms throughout the spring. (Santa Barbara Botanic Garden photo)

While the wildflowers may have faded from the hillsides, you can still enjoy the spectacular spring wildflower display at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Memorial Day.

“The meadow has several species that will carry over into the summer, but if you want to experience the full effect of many species of California native wildflowers all blooming at once, you had better get here soon!” according to Bruce Reed, horticulturist for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

The continuing drought resulted in a shorter wildflower season in most areas, but the garden’s meadow display is carefully planted and cultivated to produce colorful blooms throughout the spring. The two-year Meadow Revival Project restored the meadow to its historic design intent: a low carpet of flowers that leads the eye up to the mountains, creating the iconic garden view enjoyed by generations of visitors.

While the view is iconic, the meadow changes daily. As blue lupine of March fade away, yellow lupine take their place, and finally the bright orange California poppies spread across the expanse. On the far border, white and yellow Matijala poppies stretch four to five feet into the air, leading your eye upwards towards Arlington Peak.

In order to create this effect, several rounds of intensive weed control efforts were employed and 6,000 native grass plugs were planted by staff and volunteers. Garden staff worked with Victor Schaff of S&S Seed in Carpentaria to create a unique mix of seven wildflowers including: poppy, Gilia, lupine and Clarkia designed to fill the meadow with color from February to June.

This week you can see a stunning wave of deep pink giving texture to the orange poppies. Those are the Clarkia bottae, otherwise known as Farewell-to-Spring. Be sure to catch them before you say farewell to spring.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 

