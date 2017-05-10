Local Artists to Present Career Portraits at Wildling

Learn about process, techniques employed by Nicole Strasburg and Jessika Cardinahl

The Wildling Museum's Artist Talk series will continue with Nicole Strasburg at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, and Jessika Cardinahl at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Both artists will discuss their individual techniques, training, body of work, and upcoming projects.

Strasburg, whose art has been a part of past exhibitions at the Wildling, will talk about her process and give visitors a look at her work. She is currently represented in Private Collections of the Santa Barbara Region.

While primarily a studio painter, Strasburg spends time outdoors with her border collies gathering ideas.

"Nature is an inspiration and always brings me back to center, puts me in perspective of my place in the world and offers comfort in its noisy silence," she said.

Strasburg is working on a project for an exhibition at the Wildling focused on the Santa Ynez watershed.

Inspired by the work of Thomas Paquette, she and five other local artists formed the Rose Compass group to explore the medium of gouache and create a unique exhibition.

Scheduled for February 2018, this collaboration is designed to teach patrons about the area's water sources.

Those attending Cardinahl's presentation will hear how she began her career as an accomplished actress and has transitioned into an accomplished artist.

Her artistic emphasis is in the application of large-scale canvas and linen. She also employs the use of craft packing paper, large cardboard mats, and clear, unfinished wood veneer as the foundation for her artwork.

Among Cardinahl's favorite mediums are oil colors, oil sticks, Kremer powder color pigments, charcoal and aquarelles.

Cardinahl has not only been the Wildling’s featured artist in the gift shop, but Surrender, a mixed media piece depicting a zebra will complete the alphabet in the upcoming exhibition, Animals: A-Z.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum.