Wildling Art Exhibit to Celebrate California’s National Lands

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present its second juried exhibit, Celebrating the National Lands of California, a showcase of fine art inspired by National Parks, monuments, preserves, and recreation areas in California.

This show will be July 20, 2019-Jan. 20, 2020, in the first-floor gallery at the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

The exhibit is open to artists (ages 18 and older) in any wall-hung media. Deadline for entry is Monday, May 20.

Cash prizes totaling $4,000 for first, second and third place will be awarded at the opening reception, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

For the jury selection process, artists may submit digital images of their works online at www.callforentry.org. Entry fee is $35 for the first image, $20 for each additional entry; limit three entries per artist. Wildling Museum members are entitled to a $15 discount on the entry fee.

For more information on how to submit images and pay the fee, visit www.callforentry.org. Those new to the CaFÉ website will need to register for an account before applying for this call.

To apply, go to Find Calls on the website in the top third of the page and type in the search field Celebrating the National Lands of California, then press enter. Finally, click “apply to this call.”

Among the areas to be depicted in the Celebrating the National Lands of California artworks are:

National Parks: Channel Islands, Death Valley, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Lassen Volcanic, Pinnacles, Redwoods and Yosemite.

National Monuments: Cabrillo, Santa Rosa, and San Jacinto, Devils Postpile, Muir Woods, Carrizo Plain, Lava Beds, Fort Ord, Giant Sequoia, Sand to Snow, San Gabriel Mountains, Mojave Trails, Castle Mountains, Berryessa Snow Mountain, and California Coastal.

National Preserves: Mojave and Point Reyes. National Recreation Areas include: Golden Gate, Santa Monica Mountains, and Whiskeytown.



The goal of the exhibit is to bring awareness to the wealth of national lands to be found in California and to celebrate and discuss wildness, nature and preservation.

For more visit: http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/celebrating-the-national-lands-of-california/. Information about the Wildling Museum is at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.