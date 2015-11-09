Wildling Artists Convene for Santa Barbara Panel Discussion

Advice

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature took their show on the road by convening a panel of four artists for a fascinating discussion at La Cumbre Country Club Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015.

Renowned Santa Barbara artist Hank Pitcher was joined by aerial photographer Bill Dewey, landscape painter Phoebe Brunner and plein air expressionist Susan Guy.

A capacity crowd of 75 was delighted to hear each artist share images of their work and background on their techniques and sources of inspiration.

Wildling supporter Peter Adams sponsored the event in order to allow the Wildling to bring a quality program to their Santa Barbara support base, as well as increase their exposure.

“I love the Wildling’s exhibitions and programs combining art and nature," he said. "I wanted to help them expand their audience here in Santa Barbara. These are all amazing artists and it was a unique opportunity to bring them together in one event. I hope this event will encourage more people to go to the museum to see the full show, 'Legacy and Loss: Landscapes in the Santa Barbara Region.'"

More programs are calendared in support of the "Legacy and Loss" show. Naturalist and author Joan Lentz will share insights from her book A Naturalist’s Guide to the Santa Barbara Region Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Museum’s Solvang location at 2 p.m.

Artist John Iwerks and aerial photographer Bill Dewey will share their artwork of Carrizo Plain as well as insights into the natural history of the area Jan. 30, 2016.

"Legacy and Loss: Landscapes in the Santa Barbara Region" is on view through Feb. 1, 2016.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is a nonprofit organization with the unique mission to use art exhibitions and programs to inspire an appreciation for wilderness and natural areas.

To learn more about the Wildling visit their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

Their general information number is 805.688.1082.

— Jessica McLoughlin is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.