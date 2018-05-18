Wildling Kids Art Class Puts Water in Perspective

Artists Jill Littlewood and Pamela Zwehl-Burke will lead a free workshop for children, called What is Water For?, Sunday, June 3, at the Wildling Museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

The class, for kids ages 6 and older, will open with a guided tour of the River’s Journey art exhibition and a group conversation about how important water is in their lives.

After the gallery tour, the kids will create an accordion-fold artists' book and fill it with drawings, words, collaged images, and painted images, inspired by their conversation about water in the Wildling's Barbara Goodall Resource Center.

Materials will be supplied for the class, which is limited to eight students. Register online at http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/kids-workshop-with-jill-littlewood-and-pamela-zwehl-burke-june-3rd/.

Littlewood is a calligrapher and scientific illustrator, who makes her thoughts — her confidence, hesitation, curiosity, fear —visible in her art.

Her skills expanded to making paper after she met paper-makers at a meeting of The Friends of Dard Hunter, and felt drawn to their world. Paper can be so many things, like books, sculptures, stage sets, lighting, paintings, costumes, and ground for prints.

Zwehl-Burke makes images as part of learning and reflecting on the world. She taught drawing, figure drawing, 2-D design and printmaking at Santa Barbara City College and the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

She said she enjoys seeing students become curious about how pictures work.

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends; closed Tuesdays. For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.