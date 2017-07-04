Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Wide Angle or Close Up, Wildling Photo Exhibit Focuses on Local Trees

Ali Stein’s photograph called Crazy Hair Day was submitted in the junior category.
Ali Stein’s photograph called Crazy Hair Day was submitted in the junior category. (Wildling Museum)
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | July 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Wildling Museum's annual nature photography competition will be on view July 15-Oct. 23 at the museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

The top three award-winners in the adult and junior categories will be revealed at an opening reception, 3 p.m. July 15. All works will be available for purchase.

More than 160 entries were received in response to this year’s theme, Trees of the Tri-Counties. Photographers captured the diverse tree species that call Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties home.

This is the second year the Wildling offered a junior competition, which gives artists age 17 and under the chance to show off their skills.

On view in the Barbara Goodall classroom, the nature photos show the talent of some local budding artists. The work of the adults will be featured in the second-floor gallery.

From their bark and leaves to their ecosystems and inhabitants, each tree is unique. The tri-counties are home to a diverse range of tree species that make the landscape beautiful.

Viewers can explore the trees' lifecycles, those who call it home, the threats they face, and their individuality.

For more information about the Wilding, or to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this local arts and nature institution visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 