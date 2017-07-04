Wide Angle or Close Up, Wildling Photo Exhibit Focuses on Local Trees

The Wildling Museum's annual nature photography competition will be on view July 15-Oct. 23 at the museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

The top three award-winners in the adult and junior categories will be revealed at an opening reception, 3 p.m. July 15. All works will be available for purchase.

More than 160 entries were received in response to this year’s theme, Trees of the Tri-Counties. Photographers captured the diverse tree species that call Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties home.

This is the second year the Wildling offered a junior competition, which gives artists age 17 and under the chance to show off their skills.

On view in the Barbara Goodall classroom, the nature photos show the talent of some local budding artists. The work of the adults will be featured in the second-floor gallery.

From their bark and leaves to their ecosystems and inhabitants, each tree is unique. The tri-counties are home to a diverse range of tree species that make the landscape beautiful.

Viewers can explore the trees' lifecycles, those who call it home, the threats they face, and their individuality.

For more information about the Wilding, or to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this local arts and nature institution visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.