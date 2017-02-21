Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Gets $75,000 Grant Toward Building Purchase

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | February 21, 2017 | 12:27 p.m.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature’s building purchase campaign has received a big boost in the form of a grant of $75,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This grant moves the Wildling closer to its campaign goal of $1.8 million, which will allow it to close escrow on the purchase of the building in which it currently rents at 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. The Wilding has $25,000 left to raise by Feb. 28.

"Our investment in the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will help provide the museum with a permanent and impactful presence in the community while honoring the legacy of our donors who made this contribution possible," said Ronald V. Gallo, Santa Barbara Foundation president & CEO.

"There is unquestionable value in expanding the knowledge and appreciation of nature and our natural heritage among the residents of our county now and for generations to come. Ownership of the museum property will secure that promise,” Gallo said.

“We are so grateful to the Santa Barbara Foundation for supporting this campaign at such a generous level,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wildling executive director.

The Wildling Museum has always been a renter, so this is a significant step toward a more financially secure future.

“The building comes with three other paying leases, so this is a really amazing opportunity for us to become more sustainable,” said Otte-Demangate.

Pivoting from paying rent to collecting rent will ease the museum's annual cash flow as the loan gets paid down.

The Adams Legacy Foundation, which is offering a 10-year loan of $1.6 million (the selling price is $2.6 million), will recalculate and reduce the interest on the loan each year as the principal is paid in annual installments.

“These are generous and unique loan terms,, and we couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity," said Otte-Demangate.

To participate in the campaign, details are available at www.WildlingMuseum.org or email Otte-Demangate at [email protected],

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 