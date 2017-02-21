Wildling Gets $75,000 Grant Toward Building Purchase

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature’s building purchase campaign has received a big boost in the form of a grant of $75,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This grant moves the Wildling closer to its campaign goal of $1.8 million, which will allow it to close escrow on the purchase of the building in which it currently rents at 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. The Wilding has $25,000 left to raise by Feb. 28.

"Our investment in the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will help provide the museum with a permanent and impactful presence in the community while honoring the legacy of our donors who made this contribution possible," said Ronald V. Gallo, Santa Barbara Foundation president & CEO.

"There is unquestionable value in expanding the knowledge and appreciation of nature and our natural heritage among the residents of our county now and for generations to come. Ownership of the museum property will secure that promise,” Gallo said.

“We are so grateful to the Santa Barbara Foundation for supporting this campaign at such a generous level,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wildling executive director.

The Wildling Museum has always been a renter, so this is a significant step toward a more financially secure future.

“The building comes with three other paying leases, so this is a really amazing opportunity for us to become more sustainable,” said Otte-Demangate.

Pivoting from paying rent to collecting rent will ease the museum's annual cash flow as the loan gets paid down.

The Adams Legacy Foundation, which is offering a 10-year loan of $1.6 million (the selling price is $2.6 million), will recalculate and reduce the interest on the loan each year as the principal is paid in annual installments.

“These are generous and unique loan terms,, and we couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity," said Otte-Demangate.

To participate in the campaign, details are available at www.WildlingMuseum.org or email Otte-Demangate at [email protected],

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum.