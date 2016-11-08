Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:26 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Gets in Spirit of Season With 6th Annual Holiday Marketplace

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | November 8, 2016 | 9:34 a.m.

Celebrating the holiday season, the Wildling Museum will host its 6th Annual Holiday Marketplace from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with a special members-only preview at 11 a.m. Admission is free. The Wildling is at 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang.

Visitors can enjoy the Solvang Julefest parade, then head over to the museum and browse through works by a dozen local artists and crafts-people to find gifts or something special for themselves. Booths will be placed throughout the museum so the exhibitions can be enjoyed as well.

Carolers will add to the festive atmosphere, and free cider and cookies and a family photo op with the museum polar bear will round out the afternoon.

Attendees can support the arts by buying directly from the artists, while supporting a local nonprofit, dedicated to bringing the art of nature to the community.

The Wildling Museum offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage. Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

