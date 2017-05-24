Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Goes Wild With Animal Alphabet Art Exhibit

Even some zoo residents show off their creative side in diverse display

Torrential, a photograph by Marc Muench.
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | May 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Visitors to the Wildling Museum can travel through an animal alphabet as the museum's upcoming exhibit, Animals: A-Z, showcases a diverse artistic representation of animal species from African saddlebills to zebras and everything in between.

The free exhibit will be on view June 10-Oct. 9, at the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. An opening reception will be held 3-5 p.m. June 10.

The artworks range from realistic to abstract and represent a variety of mediums.

Curated from private collections, artists, and even from animals themselves, executive director Stacey Otte-Demangate designed the exhibit to engage viewers with familiar species and discover some that are more obscure.

Artworks featuring endangered species will have a special notation to help bring awareness to the crisis they face and what visitors can do to help.

The Wildling has partnered with the Santa Barbara Zoo to offer programming and a companion show featuring the artwork of Solvang School students and Montessori Center School of Goleta in the Volentine Discovery Pavilion.

Artwork created by some of your favorite Santa Barbara Zoo residents will also be on display at the Wildling.

The Wildling thanks the Towbes Foundation for its support of this exhibition.

Artists in the exhibit, who are from Arizona, New Mexico and Minnesota, as well as the local area, include Marc Muench, Kevin Box, Jessika Cardinahl, John Iwerks, Ray-Mel Cornelius, Katie Upton, Tina Curiel, Joel Sartore and Nicholas Wilson.

For more information about the Wildling Museum, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum.

 
