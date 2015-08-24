Wildling Museum Puts a Fresh Focus on Landscapes of the Santa Barbara Region

Advice

New exhibit brings together artists of past and present in celebration of grandeur of the Central Coast

The Wildling Museum in Solvang on Friday welcomed Central Coast residents to a special opening reception of its new exhibit, Legacy and Loss: Landscapes of the Santa Barbara Region.

Nearly 150 guests viewed the new exhibit, chatted with artists, and enjoyed yummy hors d’oeuvres and wine donated by Santa Ynez Valley vintners and restaurants.

The collection was elegantly displayed in the museum — a two-story former furniture store at 1511-B Mission Drive — that describes itself as “Where art and nature meet.”

The new exhibit portrays the evolving landscapes of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties through the creativity of historic and contemporary artists. The collected art illustrates the region of great biogeographical and ecological variety and significance. The display depicts the development of the area while celebrating local wilderness and natural regions conserved as open space.

Historic artists included Ray Strong, Merv Corning, Channing Peake, Lockwood de Forest, Fernand Lungren, Henry Chapman Ford, Richmond Kelsey and others.

Contemporary area artists included William B. Dewey, Hank Pitcher, Meredith Abbott, Angela Perki, John Barnard, Susan Guy, John Iwerks, Chris Chapman and others.

The exhibition was sponsored by the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation (represented by Joan Davidson, as well as individual donors to the Patti Jacquemain Exhibition Fund. The exhibition will be in the Wildling’s first-floor gallery from now until Feb. 1.

Museum executive director Stacy Otte-Demangate interrupted the mingling and art viewing to address the guests from the museum steps to the second floor.

She reminded the assembled crowd of the tremendous progress the museum has made in the last decade.

“It’s hard to believe but we will celebrated our 15th anniversary on Sept. 26,” she exclaimed. “We will honor artist Bud Bottoms at our Some Enchanted Evening event, and hope that you will all attend!”

Board member Judy Stapelmann was pleased at what she saw.

“I am so proud of the Wildling and the progress it has made,” she told Noozhawk. “I call it a little gem of museum, and I hope everyone takes the opportunity to visit.”

Event committee members included Lida Grant; Kay Turbak; Wildling board president Suzi Schomer; founder and director emeritus Patti Jacquemain and her husband, Boa Wildling; Dave Gledhill; Charlie Stauffer; Thekla and Richard Sanford; Sandy Power; Bruce Everett; Chris Chapman; and others.

Click here for more information about the Wildling Museum, and its exhibitions, programs and events, or contact Jessica McLoughlin at [email protected] or 805.686.8315.

