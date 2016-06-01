Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum Announces ‘Celebrating the National Parks of California’ Exhibition

“Looking across upper Dusy Basin towards Thunderbolt Peak and North Palisade, Kings Canyon National Park,” an oil painting by Alan Sonneman. Click to view larger
“Looking across upper Dusy Basin towards Thunderbolt Peak and North Palisade, Kings Canyon National Park,” an oil painting by Alan Sonneman. (Alan Sonneman photo)
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | June 1, 2016

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service with a juried exhibition showcasing the nine California National Parks: Yosemite, Channel Islands, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Lassen Volcanic, Pinnacles, Redwood, Sequoia and Kings Canyon.

Fittingly, the Golden State has more National Parks than any other state in our union, and it is with great pride that the museum offers this inspiring exhibition of artworks.

The goal of this exhibit is to celebrate and discuss wilderness, nature and preservation of the parks. It is also to provide an opportunity for artists to display their work, and for the public to view and purchase the excellent plein air and studio pieces produced by these fine artists.

“Celebrating the National Parks of California” will feature 51 artworks that were juried from a pool of 165 submitted by artists all over the country who responded to the Wildling’s call for entries.

A wide range of mediums are represented from large-scale oil painting, photography, block printing and more. The museum is very grateful to Judy Larson, R. Anthony Askew Professor of Art History and director of Westmont Museum of Art; landscape artist Thomas Paquette; and third-generation landscape photographer Marc Muench for their time and efforts in judging the wonderful diversity of entries.

The opening reception for “Celebrating the National Parks of California” will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 17, 2016, and will feature an award ceremony for the top three works.

National Park representatives will be in attendance to honor their centennial as well as the exhibition. 

For more information about membership and volunteer opportunities at the Wildling Museum, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.

 

