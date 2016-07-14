Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:23 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum Announces Opening for ‘Where Land Meets Water’ Photography Competition

‘Foamy Flute,’ a photograph by Steve Munch, will be on display at the Wildling Museum beginning July 23. Click to view larger
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | July 14, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Answering the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature’s recent call to artists, over 100 artists sent entries responding to this year’s theme: “Where Land Meets Water.”

The judges carefully selected the top works to create an exhibition displaying a wide range of interpretations of the theme.

From puddles to ice to ocean, the photographers found amazing examples of the connection of land and water.

An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 3-5 p.m. July 23, 2016, and will feature an award ceremony for the top three works. 

New this year, a junior category was added to allow artists 17 years and under to explore their creativity and display their work.

As the judges looked through the 65 images submitted, they were impressed by the talent of these budding artists.

Beginning Aug. 13, the top 28 images will be on display and available for purchase in the Barbara Goodall Education Center. An opening reception celebrating the young artists will be held from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 14, 2016.

The Wildling is very appreciative of the time and effort put forth by its esteemed judges: underwater photographer Richard Salas and Brooks Institute alumnus Dennis Fisher, who both helped to create two wonderful and very different exhibits depicting the theme.

Sierra Fermin-Block’s ‘Puddle-Scape,’ a submission in the junior category. Click to view larger
The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage.

Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature, hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director at the Wildling Museum.

 
