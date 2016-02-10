Wildling Museum Announces Upcoming All-Ages Programs

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to announce an exciting schedule ahead full of activities for everyone.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., families are invited to create their very own nature print with the master himself, Eric Hochberg. All ages are welcome to try their hand at printing shells and leaves.

Don’t forget to explore his exhibition, Prints from Land and Sea, in the second floor gallery.

The next session of Natural History Field Classes with Fred and Larry will be Saturday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. Join local naturalists Dr. Fred Emerson and Larry Ballard for an exploration of the La Purisima Mission State Historic Park.

Maritime chaparral is found in small, widely scattered locations between Mendocino and the Santa Ynez Valley, where it is adapted to cool, foggy conditions at low elevation near the coast.

This unique ecosystem is known locally as Burton Mesa chaparral and is characterized by endemic shrubs including purisima manzanita, growing here on ancient sand dunes deposited during the Pleistocene.

Along with a variety of wildflowers and butterflies, you may see Southern Pacific rattlesnake and coast horned lizard.

This will be a moderate hike, including some areas of loose sand. The lass fee is $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members and includes admission to the museum on the day of class.

Directions will be emailed to paid participants the week of the class.

On Saturday, March 12, artist Sara Woodburn will teach a rubber block printing workshop inspired by the new exhibition, California’s Wild Edge: The Coast in Poetry, Prints and History.

This class will be an introduction to relief printing by hand with an easy to carve rubber block. Students will transfer a 4-inch by 6-inch design to the block, carve and complete a single color print.

Session 1 is from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for ages 8-14 and session 2 is from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. for ages 15 and older. Tuition is $35 and all materials will be provided.

To find out more or to register for a program, please visit the website www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 805.686.8315.

The Wildling Museum is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation.

— Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.