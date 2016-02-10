Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:08 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum Announces Upcoming All-Ages Programs

Nature printing with Eric Hochberg.
Nature printing with Eric Hochberg. (Wildling Museum photo)
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | February 10, 2016 | 1:55 p.m.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to announce an exciting schedule ahead full of activities for everyone. 

On Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., families are invited to create their very own nature print with the master himself, Eric Hochberg. All ages are welcome to try their hand at printing shells and leaves.

Don’t forget to explore his exhibition, Prints from Land and Sea, in the second floor gallery. 

The next session of Natural History Field Classes with Fred and Larry will be Saturday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. Join local naturalists Dr. Fred Emerson and Larry Ballard for an exploration of the La Purisima Mission State Historic Park.

Maritime chaparral is found in small, widely scattered locations between Mendocino and the Santa Ynez Valley, where it is adapted to cool, foggy conditions at low elevation near the coast.

This unique ecosystem is known locally as Burton Mesa chaparral and is characterized by endemic shrubs including purisima manzanita, growing here on ancient sand dunes deposited during the Pleistocene.

Along with a variety of wildflowers and butterflies, you may see Southern Pacific rattlesnake and coast horned lizard.

This will be a moderate hike, including some areas of loose sand. The lass fee is $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members and includes admission to the museum on the day of class.

Directions will be emailed to paid participants the week of the class. 

On Saturday, March 12, artist Sara Woodburn will teach a rubber block printing workshop inspired by the new exhibition, California’s Wild Edge: The Coast in Poetry, Prints and History.

This class will be an introduction to relief printing by hand with an easy to carve rubber block. Students will transfer a 4-inch by 6-inch design to the block, carve and complete a single color print.

Session 1 is from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for ages 8-14 and session 2 is from 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. for ages 15 and older. Tuition is $35 and all materials will be provided. 

To find out more or to register for a program, please visit the website www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 805.686.8315.

The Wildling Museum is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation.

— Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 