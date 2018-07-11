Wildling Museum to Showcase ‘Nature Regenerated’ Photography Competition

The community is invited to join the Wildling Museum for its annual photography competition, Nature Regenerated, celebrating its 10th year.

This year's photos capture examples of nature’s magical ability to regenerate and thrive. All of the images from both the adult and junior categories will be exhibited together on the second floor, in the Valley Oak Gallery, from Aug. 4 through Nov. 5.

Cash awards will be announced at the exhibition opening, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

This year’s guest judge is Bill Dewey, who has extensively photographed the tri-counties through its many cycles of regeneration and is known for his aerial photography.

RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 805.686.8315. The museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

— Mitra Cline represents the Wildling Museum.