Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 11:07 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum of Art and Nature Board Adds Three Members

By Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | August 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
George Rose
George Rose
Jim Balsitis
Jim Balsitis

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced that Jim Balsitis and George Rose joined the board this past winter.

Balsitis has been a Wildling member and supporter for many years. His significant contribution as the lead contractor on the Solvang museum building project include donating his time, the maple paneling, and art hanging system in the second-floor Valley Oak Gallery.

Currently, Balsitis is the director of facilities at Old Mission Santa Barbara. He is an avid hiker, has created and published day-hike maps of the local area, and led a number of adventurous hikes for the Sierra Club.

Rose is a professional photographer. In the 1970s and ’80s, Rose served six years as a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. His independent assignments were published in USA Today, Time, Newsweek and Rolling Stone.

From 1982-96, Rose was a photographer for the National Football League. For the past 25 years, he was a wine industry executive communications director at several successful wine companies.

In 2015, Rose moved to Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley. Much of his time is devoted to documenting the natural environment of the county, as well as top vineyard estates up and down the California coast.

He is also a contributing photographer with Getty Images.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 