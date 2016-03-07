Wildling Museum of Art and Nature Seeks Volunteers

If you are looking to volunteer and have a passion for art and nature, then the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is the place for you. Wildling volunteers get to experience great art while learning about the natural world around us, especially the uniqueness of the Santa Barbara region.

There are many different volunteer opportunities available at the museum. Help is needed in several areas from staffing the front desk to preparing gallery spaces for new exhibits and assisting with events.

There are opportunities available for both the person who wants to volunteer once a week to someone who can only help once a month.

When you volunteer at the Wildling, you become part of a great team. Volunteers look forward to the museum’s annual Holiday Party and other functions planned throughout the year.

For more information, stop by the museum or contact Laura at [email protected] or 805.686.8315.

— Katie Pearson is the Assistant Director of the Wildling Museum.