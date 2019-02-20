Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 20 , 2019, 2:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum of Art and Nature to Honor Jean Schuyler at Spring Fundraiser

By Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | February 20, 2019 | 1:13 p.m.
Jean Schuyler
Jean Schuyler

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will hold its 16th Annual Spring Barbeque, sponsored by Judy and Jack Stapelmann, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Firestone Vineyard in Los Olivos The event is the Wildling's main fundraiser of the year.

At the barbecue, the Wildling presents Wilderness Spirit Award to a person or group who strives to bring awareness to natural places through various platforms. This year, the honor will go to Jean Schuyler.

Schuyler has spent most of her life supporting nonprofits throughout Santa Barbara County and has been a generous supporter of the Wildling Museum and other environmental organizations. She embraces wilderness preservation and education and has made a difference in the local community.

With a storied past in wine history, one that helped to establish Santa Barbara County as a significant wine growing region, the now Foley-owned Firestone Vineyard property is in the midst of rolling hills and mature vineyards.

Sponsors and their guests will be invited to an exclusive VIP reception at 2 p.m., before the start of the event to meet the honoree and learn more about the venue. Special thanks to Silver Sponsors George and Denise Rose and Northern Trust.

To buy tickets or sponsor this event, visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/2019-spring-bbq, stop by the Wildling Museum, or call 805-686-8315. Space is limited, and advanced reservations are required.

sipping wine, eating delicious food, and enjoying auctions, live music, and more.

Schuyler was born into a family with strong environmental and philanthropic ethics, and she learned at an early age that taking care of the earth and giving back to her community were values worth living.

Her grandparents were good friends with John Muir. As a 12-year-old, her father, William S. Kellogg, actually accompanied his father and Muir on a multi-day trip to Yosemite, which turned out to be one of the last trips Muir took to the valley.

Schuyler's uncle Harold Crowe used to hike in the Sierras with Ansel Adams, whose work is an early example of blending art and wilderness.

Riding horses since she was eight, Schuyler said she is the happiest being on horseback and in the outdoors.

In the 1950s, riding through the northern California mountains as a camp counselor, spending days riding in Los Padres National Forest as the head of Midland School’s horse program, or as a 50-year member of the local women’s riding group the Sage Hens, have given Schuyler an appreciation of the area’s flora and fauna and the need to conserve and protect wildnerness areas.

Schuyler has been active in helping preserve open spaces such as Ellwood Mesa, the new Dangermond Preserve, Fairview Gardens, Sedgwick Reserve, Douglas Family Preserve, and the Carpinteria Bluffs.

A supporter of conservation and restoration efforts, she has been involved with the Yosemite Conservancy, UCSB’s North Campus Open Space, and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

Believing in the need for a blend of a healthy lifestyle, good education, a well-supported arts community, and a sustainable environment, Schuyler has given her time, energy and resources to make that happen.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 