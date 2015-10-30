Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Wildling Museum Offers Wyland Painting to Highest Bidder

Robert Wyland’s ‘Ocean Colors.’ Click to view larger
Robert Wyland’s ‘Ocean Colors.’  (Wildling Museum photo)
By Jessica McLoughlin for the Wildling Muesum | October 30, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature recently celebrated its 15th anniversary at a special event with honored guest James “Bud” Bottoms, who received their Wilderness Spirit Award. 

The Museum raised several thousand dollars from sponsors, ticket sales and an art auction featuring 15 donated works of art.

A large original Wyland painting (1992), donated to the museum several years ago, and never part of the Museum’s permanent collection, was not sold at the event and remains available.  

"Ocean Colors," an original painting by Robert Wyland, 48 x 58 inches framed, was donated by a family in Fresno in honor of their deceased brother, John Oldham.  

In 2011 the painting was appraised at $17,600 and was purchased at a Wyland gallery many years ago in Hawaii. The framed oil painting features two humpback whales with a group of yellow and black tropical fish. 

Wyland is a world-renowned artist who uses his artwork to inspire awareness of environmental conservation issues, particularly in regards to the oceans.

If you would like an original Wyland to grace your home, please contact Stacey at 805.686.8216 or [email protected] to discuss and arrange a viewing.

The Wildling Museum is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation. 

Exhibitions, programs and events are listed on their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org. Follow them on Facebook where they actively post about upcoming events. 

For general information, call 805.688.1082.

— Jessica McLoughlin is the assistant director of the Wildling Muesum.

 
