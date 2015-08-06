Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:20 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Wildling Museum Opens Exhibit Devoted to Landscapes of the Central Coast

By Jessica McLoughlin for the Wildling Museum | August 6, 2015 | 2:15 p.m.

The Wildling Museum invites the community to come to an opening reception for their new exhibit, "Legacy and Loss: Landscapes of the Santa Barbara Region," on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Several participating artists will be in attendance. See the evolving landscape of the Santa Barbara region through the artwork of historic and contemporary artists.

Covering San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara region has great biogeographical and ecological significance. The exhibition will illustrate the development of the area as well as celebrate local wilderness and natural regions conserved as open space for future generations to enjoy. 
 
Historic artists include Ray Strong, Merv Corning, Channing Peake, Lockwood de Forest, Fernand Lungren, Richmond Kelsey and more. Contemporary area artists include William B. Dewey, Hank Pitcher, Meredith Abbott, John Iwerks, Chris Chapman and more.
 
The Wildling is grateful to exhibition sponsor the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation as well as individual donors to the Patti Jacquemain Exhibition Fund. The exhibition will be in the Wildling’s first floor gallery from Aug. 22, 2015 to Feb. 1, 2016.
 
The Wildling Museum is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation. Exhibitions, programs and events are listed on their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

—Jessica McLoughlin is a publicist representing the Wildling Museum.

 
