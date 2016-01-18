Wildling Museum Opens National Call for Submissions for Juried Showcase

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to announce their summer exhibition will be celebrating national parks in California, a juried showcase of fine art of the nine national parks located within the state of California in celebration of the National Park Service’s Centennial Anniversary.

This show will take place June 18 through Oct. 3, 2016, at the Wildling Museum in its beautiful first floor gallery.

This is a juried exhibition and the Wildling is issuing a call to artists nationally. Artists may submit digital images of their works online at www.onlinejuriedshows.com for the jury selection process.

The fee for entry is $30 for the first image and $20 for each additional image with a limit of three entries per artist.

For further information on submitting images and to pay the jury fee, go to onlinejuriedshows.com, scroll down to the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature - Celebrating National Parks in California exhibit listing and click “enter this show.”

Cash prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded at the opening reception to be held Friday, June 17, 2016, from 5:30-7:30 pm.

The exhibition will explore the nine national parks located within the state of California: Yosemite, Channel Islands, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Lassen Volcanic, Pinnacles, Redwood, Sequoia and Kings Canyon.

The exhibit will celebrate and discuss wildness, nature and preservation of the parks. It will also provide an opportunity for artists to display their work at the only museum in California dedicated to using art exhibitions and programs to bring awareness to our natural areas and promote a conservation ethic.

The Wildling has recruited an impressive panel of jurors.

Judy Larson, R. Anthony Askew Professor of Art History and Director of Westmont Museum of Art, has thirty years of museum and gallery experience. She was most recently the director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, where she is credited with enriching the museum’s exhibition schedule to include thematic exhibitions and new artistic fields.

Marc Muench, is a third-generation professional landscape photographer who resides in Santa Barbara but travels the world photographic adventures and workshops.

Marc has collaborated on and published several landscape photography books with his father (David Muench), and has had a number of solo landscape photography books published, in addition to extensive publication of his work inside and on the covers of magazines like National Geographic, Skiing, Outside, Time and Reader’s Digest.

Thomas Paquette is a nationally respected landscape painter who resides in Pennsylvania. He has been featured in solo exhibitions in prominent galleries in Chicago, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Maine, as well as in solo exhibitions at Evansville Museum of Art, Erie Art Museum, Georgia Museum of Art, The Rockwell Museum, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Wildling Museum, American Academy in Rome, Bennington Center for the Arts, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Hoyt Institute of Fine Art, Quick Center for the Arts and Roger Tory Peterson Institute, among other museums and contemporary art centers.

More information about the exhibition and the museum can be found at their website at www.WildlingMuseum.org. You can also contact Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate at [email protected] or 805.686.8216.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to inspire the Central Coast community and visitors to enjoy, value and conserve wildlife and natural areas through art.

— Stacey Otte-Demangate represents the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.