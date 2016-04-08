Wildling Museum Plans Spring Barbecue Fundraiser

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is holding its 13th annual Spring Barbecue Fundraiser Sunday, May 1, 2016, at the beautiful Flag is Up Farms in Solvang.

Celebrating its 50th year, this venue has been the home to some of the world’s most successful performance horses and highest earning racehorses.

Enjoy delicious Valley wines, exciting raffle prizes and silent auction items, including original artwork, a half-day sailing trip, a Sedgwick overnight experience and much more.

Feast on a delicious barbecue dinner provided by Robert Santoro’s Santa Ynez barbecue while enjoying the toe-tapping music of Cadillac Angels.

The Spring Barbecue is the perfect event to enjoy an afternoon with friends new and old and support a local nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation.

Tickets begin at $125 a person.

In addition to the main event, there will be an exclusive VIP reception at the home of Pat Roberts, an acclaimed artist and renowned horsewoman.

VIPs will get an intimate look at her sculpture, sample a selection of premium wines and chat with like-minded individuals. VIP tickets are $250 a person and include entry to main event.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Wildling’s mission to inspire Central Coast community members and visitors to enjoy, value and conserve wildlife and natural areas through art.

A limited number of tickets available and can be purchased by calling 805.686.8315, visiting the Museum (1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang), or visiting www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.