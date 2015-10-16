Wildling Museum Presents Artist Panel Discussion at La Cumbre Country Club

Advice

The Wildling Museum is pleased to bring a special artist panel discussion to Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Country Club Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, from 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Artists Hank Pitcher, Phoebe Brunner, Bill Dewey and Susan Guy will comprise the panel, and all have artworks in the Wildling’s current exhibition, "Legacy and Loss: Landscapes in the Santa Barbara Region."

All four will talk about their backgrounds as artists, their techniques and the sources of their inspiration. Additionally, they will share their observations about our area’s changing landscape.

The artists will have one to two representative artworks on display, many of which will be for sale, with a percentage benefiting the Wildling. There will also be a reception with wine and cheese.

Thanks to sponsorship by a special donor, the event is free to the public, but seating is limited so reservations are recommended. Call 805.686.8315 or email [email protected] to reserve your seats.

"Legacy and Loss" will be on view at the Wildling Museum through Feb. 1, 2016.

The Museum is also featuring "Prints from Land and Sea: A Blend of Art and Science," including the nature prints of Eric Hochberg, curator emeritus of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Shane and Genny Anderson, retired from University of California, Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College, respectively.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation. Exhibitions, programs and events are listed on their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Jessica McLoughlin is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.