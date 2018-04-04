Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum Puts the Art in Party

By Katie Pearson | September 16, 2016 | 1:36 p.m.

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature invites the public to spend an evening surrounded by all things art, from food and wine to a new exhibition at its Art Party, 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang.

Art Party visitors will be among the first to see Places of the Heart, an exhibition and sale by artists of the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE). The show will celebrate beloved places in the local, tri-county landscape.

Viewers will be able to vote on the artwork they think deserves an award.

Attendees also can sample fine wines of Santa Barbara County; explore artful food stations by SBB Gourmet Catering throughout the museum; and see and taste sweet treats in the dessert gallery, while enjoying the live music of Alex Muller and a demonstration by the artist Don Crocker.

A silent auction will add to the fun — and funds.

Tickets to the Art Party are $25 and can be purchased online, at the museum, or by calling 686-8315.

For those who want even more art, VIP tickets — available for $50 — allow visitors an extra hour at the event, starting at 4:30 p.m.

VIP-ticket purchasers can mingle with the SCAPE leadership, judge Eric Merrell of the California Art Club, and the artists of the prize-winning pieces, while enjoying special appetizers, sparkling wine, and the first chance to view and buy their works.

During the party, the winner of the Central Coast Getaway raffle will be drawn. Stay one night at the Blue Sail Inn of Morro Bay and one night at the Cambria Pines Lodge, enjoy dinner at the Black Cat restaurant, explore Hearst Castle and indulge in some sweets with gift certificates to the Red Moose Cookie Company and the Brown Butter Cookie Company. Tickets are $20 each or six tickets for $100. Stop by or call the Wildling to purchase raffle tickets. Need not be present to win.

The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage.

Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature and, it is hoped, leave more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is assistant director at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 
