Wildling Museum of Art & Nature’s Annual Fall Fundraiser Toasts ‘The Art of Brunch’

Sold-out event in Solvang showcases artists and their art, as well as a gourmet buffet, demonstrations and live music

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature board president Kristine Power, left, treasurer David Gledhill and founder Patti Jacquemain at The Art of Brunch fundraiser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Wildling Museum Executive Director Stacy Otte-Demangate, center, with sponsors Judy and Jack Stapelman. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Past board president Kathy Kalb and board member Jim Balsitis. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

From left, honorary board member and artist Tony Askew, Barbara Askew, Patty Moser and Ted Moser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Artist Kevin Gleason creates a painting for the live auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Museum supporters Bob and Ellen Libbey of Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Attendees Jackie Redmond, left, and Cheryl Watson. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers Denise Rose and Eric Demangate help at the mimosa bar. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Brunch attendees mingle on the first floor of the Wildling Museum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Board member and musician Charles Stauffer plays familiar tunes. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 18, 2018 | 6:40 p.m.

On a sunny Sunday, the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang hosted its annual fall fundraiser event, The Art of Brunch.

Last weekend's brunch, which was supported by a sold-out crowd of 110, featured a variety of entertainment, including music by board member and musician Charles Stauffer, art demonstrations, a silent auction, and its famous bloody Mary and mimosa bars.

Major sponsors were Montecito Bank & Trust, Judy and Jack Stapelman, and Pete and Becky Adams, along with Gail and Jan Persoon, Kate and Dick Godfrey, Terrie and Kevin Patterson, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and many others.

Guests encountered artists and art throughout the three floors of the museum before the sit-down brunch.

This year's art demonstrations included a painting in progress by Kevin Gleason (which Gleason later donated to the live auction), mosaics by museum founder and artist Patti Jacquemain, and gourd art by Kathy Badrak. Local artists Cheryl Medow and Hilary Brace from the current main exhibit "Nature Imagined" also were on hand.

Artists Jessika Cardinahl, Chris Chapman, Connie Connally, Ivanie Finsvik, Rebecca Gomez, John Iwerks, Robbie Kaye and others contributed their original artwork to the event.

Louise's Kitchen Table catered the gourmet brunch buffet of roast beef, cheese and vegetable frittatas, bacon, Danish sausage, a pancake station, and assorted pastries from The Solvang Bakery, which guests enjoyed at decorated tables set up in the ground floor gallery.

Wildling Museum Executive Director Stacy Otte-Demangate, center, with sponsors Judy and Jack Stapelman. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Supporting the fundraiser were board president Kristine Power, vice president Kate Godfrey, secretary Patty Moser, treasurer David Gledhill, board members Susan Belloni, Suzi Schomer, Gail Persoon, James Balsitis, George Rose, Charles Stauffer, Gene Sinser, Kevin Patterson and June Sochel, board member emeritus and founder Patti Jacquemain, Assistant Director Mitra Cline and Executive Director Stacy Otte-Demangate.

"We have come a long way in 18 years," Power said. "We started with no staff, no art and no home. Now, we own our building and have this beautiful museum that treasures art and nature for all the community and world to enjoy."

The Wildling's mission is to provide art exhibitions and programs that inspire the community and visitors to enjoy, value and conserve wildlife and natural areas. The museum, at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (closed on Tuesdays) and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Click here for more information about the Wildling Museum, or contact Mitra Cline at 805.686.8315 or [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

