Wildling Museum to Celebrate Holiday Season With Artisan Marketplace

The Wildling’s Holiday Marketplace will feature wares from 17 artisans, such as these recycled leather cuffs by Rusalka Designs. Click to view larger
The Wildling’s Holiday Marketplace will feature wares from 17 artisans, such as these recycled leather cuffs by Rusalka Designs. (Rusalka Designs photo)
By Jessica McLoughlin for the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | November 20, 2015 | 9:16 a.m.

Celebrating the holiday season, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host a special open house Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. The museum will be open with free admission from 12 to 5 p.m. for a Holiday Marketplace where local artists will showcase handcrafted gifts and demonstrate how they create unique items using natural materials.

It’s the perfect time to purchase special holiday gifts! 

Follow the Wildling polar bear from the Solvang Julefest parade to the Museum, then watch the Old Mission Santa Ines choir will perform at 3 p.m. Plus enjoy holiday treats throughout the afternoon. 

This year the Holiday Marketplace is bigger and better than ever, with 17 vendors, many of which are brand new to the marketplace. Ceramics, wood, fabric painting, photography, jewelry and more will be represented.

Museum Members are welcome to take part in an advance sale from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 12 p.m.

The Wildling Museum is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation. Exhibitions, programs and events are listed on their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Jessica McLoughlin is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

