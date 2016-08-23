Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum to Debut Permanent Mural by Artist John Iwerks

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | August 23, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The Wildling Museum invites the community to an unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new permanent wall mural. 

The 8’ by 10’ mural, which depicts the habitat of a valley oak, was created by artist John Iwerks. The valley oak was chosen because it is an iconic part of the local landscape that harbors a wealth of local species.

“We are so excited to have this new permanent offering for our community and visitors. If you are touring through the valley or live here, you cannot miss the grandeur of these amazing trees. We want to celebrate that but also let people know that we can’t take them for granted either,” said the museum’s executive director, Stacey Otte-Demangate. “John Iwerks has done an incredible job of representing both the tree and the many species that live in and with the oaks.”

The mural marks a new direction for the Wildling Museum, which is now dedicating its second-floor gallery to telling the stories of the Santa Barbara Region (the tri-county area).

While the first-floor gallery will host a wide variety of art exhibitions, the second floor will focus on art that highlights unique stories of the local region.

The history of art in our region is very rich, thanks to the bounty and beauty of natural resources it provides. 

Thanks to volunteers, the museum is also creating curriculum based lesson plans for school teachers to encourage increased class visits and use of the museum as a local resource for both art history and local natural history.

Artist John Iwerks hard at work on the Wildling’s new second-floor mural. Click to view larger
Artist John Iwerks hard at work on the Wildling’s new second-floor mural. (Wildling Museum photo)

The Wildling will unveil this new resource at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. All are invited to the ribbon cutting, which will also include a reception.

The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage.

Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature, hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.

 
