Wildling Museum to Host 14th Annual Spring Barbecue

Condor conservation advocate Jan Hamber will receive Wilderness Spirit Award

Jan Hamber has helped to preserve local wildlife. (Estelle Sandhaus)
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | March 13, 2017 | 1:57 p.m.

The Wildling Museum will hold its 14th annual Spring Barbecue Fundraiser 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Rancho San Antonio in Buellton.

With a history as rich and diverse as the beautiful valley it sits in, Rancho San Antonio was originally part of Rancho San Carlos de Jonata, a 26,000-acre Mexican land grant given to Joaquin Carillo and Jose Maria Covarrubias that encompassed present-day Solvang and Buellton.

Today, the ranch still operates and maintains its historic charm.

New this year, the Wilding will be honoring Jan Hamber, who has devoted her life to condor conservation, with the Wilderness Spirit Award. Fundraiser attendees can learn about the birds Hamber has helped to save from extinction.

Guests also will enjoy beer poured by M. Special Brewery and wine provided by such local vineyards as Buttonwood, Babcock, Hilliard Bruce, Kalyra, Mosby and Rusack.

They can also bid on raffle prizes and silent auction items, including original artwork, tickets to Disneyland, a hot air-ballooning experience. A barbecue dinner will be provided by Robert Santoro’s Santa Ynez BBQ, while guests enjoy the music of the T-Bone Ramblers.

Tickets begin at $125 a person.

In addition to the main event, there will be a VIP reception, where guests where guests can mingle with Hamber while enjoying specialty drinks by Wandering Dog Wine Bar, and appetizers. VIP tickets are $250 and include entry to main event.

A limited number of tickets is available, purchase by calling 686-8315; visiting the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang; or online at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the Wildling’s mission to inspire people to enjoy, value and conserve wildlife and natural areas through art.

For more information, or to volunteer and/or join the Wildling, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

