Wildling Museum to Host Nature Printing Lecure by Eric Hochberg

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | March 28, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Eric Hochberg works on nature prints. (The Wildling Museum photo)

A special lecture on the science and art of nature printing will be held at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2016. 

Join artist and marine biologist Eric Hochberg, Ph.D., for a fascinating lecture about nature printing, a lifelong passion of Eric’s pursued in tandem with his career as a marine biologist specializing in marine invertebrates.

Hochberg is a curator emeritus at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and was a co-founder of the Nature Printing Society. He has lectured extensively on the history and techniques of nature printing and taught numerous printmaking workshops in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.

His art has been exhibited in numerous solo and group shows, and he has curated and organized a number of major, multi-artist, museum exhibitions of nature prints.

Eric will be joined by art and science colleagues Shane and Genny Anderson, who also have nature prints represented in the Wildling’s nature print exhibition. The couplewas first introduced to the art of nature printing in 1975 when they took a workshop from Hochberg at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Since that initial course in the “direct” method of fish printing (gyotaku), they both have been captivated with the art form. After a few years of working with the “direct” method they began to do most of their prints in the “indirect” method of gyotaku. Today most of their works are printed on fabrics.

Both will also speak at the lecture and be available for Q&A along with Hochberg.

This is the closing weekend of our nature print exhibition, “Prints from Land and Sea: A Blend of Art and Science” featuring the artwork of Hochberg and the Andersens.

The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage.

Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature, hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

