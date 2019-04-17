Wildling Museum to Present ‘Botanical Illustration — Flowers, Plants & Trees’ Workshop

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature is pleased to announce a new workshop, "Botanical Illustration — Flowers, Plants & Trees" with Chris Chapman, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The class size is limited to 12 people and is appropriate for adults of all skill levels.

Immerse yourself in the meditative art of botanical illustration. Whether working with graphite pencil, watercolor, colored pencil or pen and ink, students of nature will learn to draw and paint growing things and to understand their form and function.

A multitude of possible subjects can apply: flower or plant, fruit or vegetable, feather or seashell, tree leaves or bark. Bring several things! You will find this to be a quiet and calming art, losing yourself in close-up observation. Though we strive for accuracy, there is much creativity in plant portraiture.

Bring a brown bag lunch for a half-hour break at noon. Register for this workshop online by clicking here, stop in at the Wildling Museum store or call 805.686.8315.

Chapman is a prolific Santa Barbara-area artist. Born in Pasadena in 1950, she grew up riding and exploring Southern California’s then quiet open spaces, forging the bond between nature and creative expression.

After attending the University of Oregon, UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College, she molded her livelihood into fine arts. Chapman and painter husband John Iwerks married in 1999. Combining conservation with art, they co-managed Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast in the early 2000s, creating a visitors center, adobe art gallery, interpretive natural history artwork and organizing plein air events.

Moving on to historic Dos Pueblos Ranch was a painter’s haven. Chapman and Iwerks now live and paint nearby in the Santa Ynez Valley, but the Gaviota Coast and East Sierra Nevada are repeating favorite subjects. Looking closer at the landscape, Chapman delved into California natives and has created a substantive body of unfettered watercolor botanicals. She illustrated Chumash Ethnobotany (Timbrook, 2007), which led to a permanent installation in the Chumash Hall of Ventura County Museum of Art.

Chapman is a member of the Santa Barbara-based Oak Group, painters for preservation. She is a Signature Member of the Pastel Society of America, Sierra Pastel Society, Pastel Society of the West Coast, and Lifetime Member of Santa Barbara Art Association. Following many years as a painting instructor at Santa Barbara City College Adult Education, today Chapman devotes more time to her own art while teaching an occasional workshop. Click here to see more of her artwork.

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage. Through the eyes of artists, and education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature — hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Tuesdays). Click here for more information, and to volunteer and/or join as a member to support the local arts and nature institution.

— Mitra Cline represents the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.