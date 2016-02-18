Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:42 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum to Screen ‘The Condor’s Shadow’ for Santa Ynez Valley Free Museum Day

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | February 18, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Jeff McLoughlin, director of The Condor's Shadow. (Wildling Museum photo)

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to announce a free screening of The Condor’s Shadow as part of Santa Ynez Valley Free Museum Day Saturday, March 5, 2016.

At 3 p.m. visitors can view the film and have a unique chance to hear from the director, Jeff McLoughlin, immediately after.

Set in the ruggedly beautiful Southern California habitat of the iconic California condor, The Condor’s Shadow explores the great hope and extreme measures that biologists, zookeepers, scientists and a feisty condor named Pitahsi bring to the task of pulling the condor back from the brink of extinction.

As part of SYV Free Museum Day, admission to the Wildling Museum and programming will be free. Visitors will have a chance to create their own bird-inspired artwork with drop-in crafts or join story time presented by the Solvang Library at 2 p.m.

Visitors will also be able to explore three floors of galleries, including the newest exhibition, California’s Wild Edge: Prints, Poetry, and History, where you can create your own print inspired by the artworks in the show. 

March 5 is full of activities for both locals who have not yet experienced the Santa Ynez Valley Museums and visitors looking for entertainment.

Old Mission Santa Inés Museum, Hans Christian Andersen Museum, Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, Wildling Museum and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Carriage House are all offering free admission and special programming. 

The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage.

Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature, hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson represents the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

