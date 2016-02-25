Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Museum Welcomes New Board Members Including Founding Member Virginia Sloan

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | February 25, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Susan Belloni
Katherine Godfrey
David Pebley
Virginia Sloan

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to announce the election of four new board members, each bringing unique skills and experiences.

Susan Belloni is a landscape painter specializing in plein air and has been a member of several art associations as well as serving as president of SCAPE.

Belloni also has worked with The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, coordinating their Gaviota Getaway Plein Air fundraising event at Arroyo Hondo for several years.

She holds a degree in Art from UC Santa Barbara.  


 
Katherine Godfrey, a longtime supporter of the Wildling, has been very active in the local community. 

She trained and served as a docent at the Santa Barbara Historical Society, Casa Del Herrero in Montecito, and served on the Board of the Casa as head of Docents.

She is currently on the Creek Spirit Foundation Board and Women’s Board at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

David Pebley grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley and works at Montecito Bank and Trust in their lending department.

While living and working in the Bay Area he volunteered for Project Ride, Project Smile (Rotary International), Sausalito Art Festival, Kings Mountain Art Fair, March of Dimes and United Way. 

He has 28 years of experience in financial services, working for many of those years with Bank of America before joining Montecito Bank and Trust in 2014.

Virginia Sloan rejoins the board after serving on their Advisory Council for two years. She is a founding board member of the Wildling Museum and fondly recalls when friend and neighbor Patti Jacquemain recruited her and several others to discuss the creation of what would become the Wildling in 1997. 

Sloan has been an active part of the Santa Barbara community for many years, serving on the boards of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and volunteering with several other organizations.

The four join a dedicated team of volunteer board members: Suzi Schomer, president; Kristine Power, vice president; David Gledhill, treasurer; Gail McMahon Persoon, secretary; Chris Chapman; Joan Hartmann; Patty Moser; Richard Nagler; Judy Stapelmann and Charles Stauffer. 

Founder Patti Jacquemain continues her involvement as a director emeritus.

The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving the natural heritage of the Central Coast.

Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature, hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.

 

