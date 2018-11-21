Wildling Museum Workshop Draws on Nature Abstracted

Nature Abstracted, a three-hour workshop for adults and teens, will start from a photograph of a place in the natural world, which the student has brought or chosen. The workshop will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Wildling Museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Painting an abstract version of a picture one has taken in a natural setting where he/she has been, such as a lake in the Sierra, the Grand Canyon, an Alaska glacier, or the view of the hills from the backyard, can be more meaningful.

After a few warm-up exercises and descriptions of different styles of abstract art, students will paint an acrylic abstraction of the photo on canvas.

A warm-up task, an adaptation of Betty Edwards’ Drawing on the Artist Within, plus examples of paintings by abstract artists, including those of the Abstract Art Collective exhibit, will show there are universal yet varied ways artists use elements (line, value, color) to express a thought or feeling.

The influence of a variety of art movements, such as the more intellectual school of Cubism as opposed to the more emotive Fauvism and Abstract Expressionism, has a direct connection to the work of living artists today, and some of that influence will be seen on the museum walls.

Teacher Cynthia Martin will demonstrate techniques, such as underpainting, use of brushes and color mixing. Students will be provided with pallets and given a choice of acrylic paints, including metallic and glitter paints. They will also be offered various canvas sizes and formats as well as brushes.

Cost for tuition is $65, plus $10 for materials.

To register, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/nature-abstracted-workshop-jan-5th/, stop by the Wildling, or call 805-686-8315. The class will be canceled if fewer than eight students enroll. Refunds not available for cancellations after the Dec. 15 registration deadline.

Martin, a Santa Barbara award-winning artist and educator, has been included in many solo and group exhibitions in California. She is a member of the Santa Barbara County Arts Committee, as well as the Santa Barbara Studio Artists and the Abstract Art Collective.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.