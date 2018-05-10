Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:40 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Wildling Offers Exhibit, Workshop Featuring Gouache Watercolors

By Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | May 10, 2018 | 3:09 p.m.
“Alder Creek,” a gouache painting by Nina Warner.
“Alder Creek,” a gouache painting by Nina Warner. (Nina Warner)

The River’s Journey featuring work by the Rose Compass group of six women artists from the Santa Barbara area, is on exhibit at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

The small paintings in the exhibit were created with a unique opaque watercolor medium called gouache (pronounced gwash).

Rose Compass artists Libby Smith and Nina Warner will demonstrate how to use gouache to create colorful, small-format paintings during a workshop, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 9 at the Wildling. Deadline to enroll is June 8. Cost to attend is $50 plus a $10 materials fee.

To register, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/gouache-painting-workshop-with-libby-smith-and-nina-warner-june-9th/.

Smith and Warner will cover color mixing, composition, sketching and blocking in an image and how to handle the paint. All levels welcome.

Materials provided by instructors:

Small plastic palette
Water media paint brush
Water containers
Bristol paper
Archival watercolor board
Paper towels
Squirt of basic paint colors

Supplies students should bring:

Pencil and paper for note-taking and sketching
Gouache paints if you have them and

Photo reference of a landscape (some extras will be provided)

Smith was born in Kansas City, MO, and raised in Los Angeles. She moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB where she received her BA and MFA with an emphasis in drawing.

She taught painting and drawing for 31 years at SBCC and seven years at the Center for Life-Long learning, while she continued with her own work. She retired from teaching in 2016 and now works primarily on figure painting and plein air landscape, often with several friends. She lives in Goleta.

Warner came to Santa Barbara in 1973, from Los Angeles, where she was born. She received her BA from the College of Creative Studies, UCSB, and her MFA from UCSB.

She retired in 2011 from 25 years of full-time teaching in the art department at SBCC, where she taught color fundamentals using gouache in the foundations of design course, as well as drawing and painting.

Warner continues to paint both the figure and landscape in her professional life. She lives in Montecito.

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support The Wildling, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 