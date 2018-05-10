Wildling Offers Exhibit, Workshop Featuring Gouache Watercolors

The River’s Journey featuring work by the Rose Compass group of six women artists from the Santa Barbara area, is on exhibit at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

The small paintings in the exhibit were created with a unique opaque watercolor medium called gouache (pronounced gwash).

Rose Compass artists Libby Smith and Nina Warner will demonstrate how to use gouache to create colorful, small-format paintings during a workshop, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 9 at the Wildling. Deadline to enroll is June 8. Cost to attend is $50 plus a $10 materials fee.

To register, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/gouache-painting-workshop-with-libby-smith-and-nina-warner-june-9th/.

Smith and Warner will cover color mixing, composition, sketching and blocking in an image and how to handle the paint. All levels welcome.

Materials provided by instructors:

Small plastic palette

Water media paint brush

Water containers

Bristol paper

Archival watercolor board

Paper towels

Squirt of basic paint colors

Supplies students should bring:

Pencil and paper for note-taking and sketching

Gouache paints if you have them and

Photo reference of a landscape (some extras will be provided)

Smith was born in Kansas City, MO, and raised in Los Angeles. She moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB where she received her BA and MFA with an emphasis in drawing.

She taught painting and drawing for 31 years at SBCC and seven years at the Center for Life-Long learning, while she continued with her own work. She retired from teaching in 2016 and now works primarily on figure painting and plein air landscape, often with several friends. She lives in Goleta.

Warner came to Santa Barbara in 1973, from Los Angeles, where she was born. She received her BA from the College of Creative Studies, UCSB, and her MFA from UCSB.

She retired in 2011 from 25 years of full-time teaching in the art department at SBCC, where she taught color fundamentals using gouache in the foundations of design course, as well as drawing and painting.

Warner continues to paint both the figure and landscape in her professional life. She lives in Montecito.

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support The Wildling, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.