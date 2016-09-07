Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Wildling to Celebrate Channel Islands with Educational Day and Film Screening

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature | September 7, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

In conjunction with the current exhibition, “Celebrating the National Parks of California,” the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is offering two days of programming to celebrate the closest National Park: the Channel Islands.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the whole family is invited to join Channel Islands National Park rangers and volunteers at the Wildling Museum to explore the uniqueness of the islands just off the Central Coast.

Throughout the day, rangers and volunteers will have fun things to play with and explore.

At 11 a.m. learn about how the kelp forests provide homes for an incredible diversity of animals, and how we use and eat seaweeds every day.

The most pristine kelp forests in southern California are found around the park’s islands. Get out your sketch pad and draw the different kinds of seaweed!

At 2 p.m. the Channel Island rangers will host a pinniped fashion show. Through use of a dress-up activity, discover the amazing adaptations of seals and sea lions. The Channel Islands are home to the world’s largest populations of northern elephant seals and California sea lions. 

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Wildling will screen the film West of the West: Tales from California’s Channel Islands, in which glorious cinematography, an original music score, and fascinating interviews from 70 days of filming are woven together into 14 revealing, memorable tales of the human history of California’s eight Channel Islands.

The tales are told from the point of view of people who’ve experienced the islands — lived on, wrecked on, dived under, filmed on, raised children on, bootlegged, fished, surfed, sailed, explored and restored.

This remarkable saga began 14,000 years ago, including a thriving Chumash maritime culture, and continues today.

The film opened in Santa Barbara to two sold out audiences of 2,000 people each in March 2016, and it has been receiving acclaim ever since.

Tickets are $5 for Wilding Museum members and $10 for non-members.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

 
