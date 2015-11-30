Wildling to Host Artist Reception for Dos Pueblos Student Artists and Teacher Kevin Gleason

Advice

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is pleased to present an artist reception Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, from 3 - 5 p.m. celebrating student artists and the art teacher that inspires them.

"Eyes on Nature: Student Art from Dos Pueblos High School" is on view through Jan. 11, 2016, in the Wildling’s Barbara Goodall Education Center.

Art teacher Kevin Gleason gave his students in the International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement visual arts classes the opportunity to interact artistically to some aspect of the natural world that surrounds them.

Responding to this challenge, Gleason’s students voluntarily created the work for this exhibit outside of class and on their own time.

Their work covers a variety of mediums and styles, including pen and ink, water color, acrylic, photography and gelatin prints.

Much of their artwork is also available for sale, and one has already been purchased by a visitor to the museum.

Gleason, who has been an art teacher at Dos Pueblos for 15 years, is the featured local artist in the Wildling’s Museum Store, with artwork for sale through Jan. 25, 2016.

He works almost entirely en plein air, using casein and acrylic, typically in a bold and colorful way.

“My paintings have always been about the beauty and connection that can be found in nature," he says. "I see my paintings as souvenirs of transient moments, fossilized in paint to hang on the wall and remind me to go hiking and visit those places again.”

The Wildling Museum is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to using art to awaken a passion for nature and wilderness conservation.

Exhibitions, programs and events are listed on their website at www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Their Featured Local Artist program is open to artists living and working in the tri-county area (Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo) whose artwork is in alignment with the Wildling’s mission to celebrate the natural world around us.

The Wildling’s Barbara Goodall Education Center is used both as a meeting space and a gallery for a variety of community groups. If you have a group that is interested in displaying in the Goodall Education Center, please contact Jessica McLoughlin at [email protected] or 805.686.8315.

— Jessica McLoughlin is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.