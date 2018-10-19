Saturday, October 20 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Will Collins Steps Up at Quarterback, Leads Carpinteria Over Santa Clara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 19, 2018 | 11:26 p.m.

Will Collins replaced an injured Vance Keiser at quarterback and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Carpinteria snapped a three-game losing streak in the Citrus Coast League with a 31-14 victory over Santa Clara on Homecoming Night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors are now 2-3 in the CCL. They play at Nordhoff next Friday.

Collins took over at quarterback in the first quarter and scored on a 12-yard run to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead. 

Tito Arroyo kicked a field goal to put the Warriors on the board at 7:19 of the first quarter.

Santa Clara made it 10-7 at the 5:58 mark of the second quarter.

Collins hit Brady Sturdivan for a 59-yard touchdown in the last minute of the second quarter to give Carpinteria a 17-7  lead.  

Chris Ramirez then intercepted his second pass of the first half, giving the Warriors the ball at the Saints' 43. On first down, Collins hit Sturdivan to put the ball at the 18. On the next play, Collins found Ramirez for the TD, putting the Warriors up 24-7.

Carpinteria's defense scored the next touchdown. The Warriors blocked a field goal attempt and Ever Santamaria scooped up the ball and ran for a touchdown to put them up 31-7 with 11:44 left in the game.

Santa Clara scored a touchdown with 2:55 left.
 

