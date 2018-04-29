Will Durst: No Matter What the News, Donald Trump Zombies March On

The followers of President Donald Trump are many things. Loyal, rabid, focused, committed, single-minded, self-righteous, rabid and oblivious.

And rabid.

Many folks have gone so far as to call them zombies. “Truuuump. Truuump.” The major difference being these Walking Dead are not interested in brains.

They have no doubts. They back their glorious leader 100 percent. His poll numbers will never drop below 35 percent, indicating a hard bottom that matches his hard head.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump famously said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and wouldn’t lose any supporters, and that may be truer today. And if he wants to demonstrate how that would go down, you’d need a lottery to pick from the thousands of zombies who would volunteer to help prove it.

It was no secret that he was a philandering, lying, greedy, cheating businessman who stiffed contractors and sued everyone else when they voted for him. He’s a New York City real estate developer. They are to choir boys what glass shards are to lace. What gum is to hair. Cement and crockery.

And they will countenance no argument. Doesn’t matter what you use: logic, reason, math, ethics, decency, convention, protocol, science, history, physics or gravity. He’s their guy. They don’t care what he’s done or what he’s accused of doing. If President Ronald Reagan was Teflon, the 45th president is a space-age polymer dipped in polyurethane and covered in weasel grease.

The best example is while the Russian collusion investigation is being hammered out in the background, Trump gets hit with multiple accusations of using money to silence women who claim to have had affairs with him. And nobody cares. No impact at all. The focus centers on the lawyer who arranged the payoffs. Misdirection managed.

Obstruction of justice? “Who cares? They all do it.”

Shady business deals? “So what. They all do it.”

Did he kill anybody? Not ... did he have anybody killed? Did he personally kill anybody with his bare hands? And even if he did, “so what? They all do it.”

Trump could push an old lady in a wheelchair down three flights of stairs and his supporters would argue till they were blue in the face that he was giving her a series of chiropractic adjustments. If he was caught burning down an orphanage, his people would claim he was simply restoring the heat that dastardly President Barack Obama was selling to illegal aliens.

Former FBI director James Comey wrote a book that charged Trump was a congenital liar and unfit to lead. And the zombies complained that Comey’s timing was suspect and that he was an attention junkie. And the font in the book was pejorative.

Then Trump said the release of the Comey memos vindicated him. Although they didn’t. At all. In any sense.

This guy would claim victory after being decapitated. He’s the Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “It’s only a flesh wound."

And if he eventually fires special counsel Robert Mueller or keeps firing a series of assistant FBI directors until he finds one who will fire Mueller, Republicans would continue to back him because his zombies do. Not even a stake to the heart would work. Of course, that presupposes the existence of a heart.

No brains, no heart, just “Truuuump. Truuump.”

— Will Durst is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed columnist, comedian and former Pizza Hut assistant manager syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here for videos and a calendar of personal appearances, including his new one-man show, Elect to Laugh: 2016, appearing every Tuesday at The Marsh in San Francisco. Follow him on Twitter: @willdurst and click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.