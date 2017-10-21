Will Durst: Rex Tillerson Shouldn’t Have Gone Full ‘Moron’

Here’s the deal: You don’t start out by calling someone a “moron.” That’s a final exclamatory heave after exhausting all other slanders.

Fool. Jerk. Pinhead. Nitwit. Idiot. Nincompoop. Until finally ... moron.

It doesn’t quite scale the heights of “total moron” or “banana-faced monkey dribbler,” but it’s close.

So Secretary of State Rex Tillerson must have been at the end of his rope when he flung that particular phrase of scorn and contempt at President Donald Trump.

Sounds like a spontaneous human explosion stemming from a well of frustration so deep it echoes. The sort of expletive one blurts out after bludgeoning one’s thumb with one’s hammer. Repeatedly.

According to NBC News, the outburst occurred after Trump voiced his desire to increase our nuclear weapons to 1969 levels of around 30,000 warheads as opposed to the 4,000 available now. Because more is better and most is best. And too much is not enough.

And other 1980s buzz phrases, all accompanied to the soundtrack of A Flock of Seagulls’ Greatest Hits. Like “Donald Trump’s Kept Campaign Promises,” a short playlist.

Pentagon officials were aghast and quickly provided the commander in chief with an impromptu clinic detailing how today’s smaller arsenal is more nimble and effective than the unwieldy collection of 50 years ago. And the chances they used a pie chart with bright numbers in huuuuge circles and bold arrows in primary colors are high.

As a candidate, Trump said he knew a lot about “nuclear” because his uncle was a physicist at MIT. Which makes about as much sense as tie-joists made out of pudding.

A lot of us visited the animation room at Disneyland where Tinker Bell was created, but that doesn’t mean we can poop fairy dust or fly.

When questioned about the purported insult, Tillerson feigned outrage, saying he would not dignify the rumor with an answer, but refused to deny flinging the calumny. Leaving it all up to our imaginations.

The Donald said the whole thing was fake news, but then challenged Tillerson to an IQ test saying, “And I can tell you who is going to win.” Leaving it all up to our imaginations. So they have that in common.

This IQ thing seems to be a continuing theme with the 45th president. He challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to an IQ test and said former Texas Gov. Rick Perry should take an IQ test before being included in the Republican debates. But then he picked Perry to head his Energy Department. So, apparently he doesn’t hold much stock in his own opinions. Which must come in handy, when you have so many conflicting ones.

On a Sunday morning news show, Tillerson took the high road and didn’t accuse Trump of not being able to spell IQ if you spotted him the “I” and told him the rest was between P and R and rhymed with U. But you got the feeling he wanted to.

President George W. Bush may have been a Wheel of Fortune leaddr in a Jeopardy! world. But Trump is more of a Chutes & Ladders kind of a guy.

Too bad the presidency, like the sides of toy boxes, doesn’t have a suggested age rating. At least something that said: “For mature adults only.”

— Will Durst is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed columnist, comedian and former Pizza Hut assistant manager syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.