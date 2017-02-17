Will Durst: Trumpish Cabinet Choices Mirror Images of Their President

In typical liberal fashion, the mean weenie left has called President Donald Trump’s cabinet horrible things. “Corrupt nitwits.” “Career criminals.” “Greedy thugs.” “Clueless dunces.” “Bad dancers.”

But no one accuses them of being poor. Depending on whether you believe, Bloomberg or The Wall Street Journal, the administration’s brain trust will be worth between $8 billion and $16 billion. Trump’s not just going to drain the swamp, he’s going to subdivide it.

Yes, he railed against Goldman Sachs during the campaign, but a commander-in-chief knows the importance of expert money management, and The Donald has chosen a slew of people who worked at the investment firm. Obviously operating under the biblical dictum: “know thine enemy.”

Whether his picks are millionaires, billionaires or gazillionaires, they are all committed to the Trump vision. He may have issued an executive order to keep violent extremists from entering the country, but has no problem filling his cabinet with them.

Predictably, the Democrats resorted to their old stall-and-delay tactics, but haven’t stopped a single confirmation. They make eunuchs look like sperm whales. Let’s dismiss their silly baseless charges right now, shall we?

Scott Pruitt, nominated to be Environmental Protection Agency administator, sued the agency he’s about to run 13 times. Big deal. He’s familiar with the legal department.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made millions of dollars off the Great Recession by foreclosing on tens of thousands of homeowners. Opportunity doesn’t need to knock twice for this guy.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos never went to public school or sent any of her five kids to public school. Ever. Which means she’s starting off with a blank slate. No preconceptions.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price once introduced a bill to Congress that benefited a company he had investments in. It’s a trustworthy man who knows who his friends are.

Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, now in charge of the Small Business Administration. Want a loan? Prove you can go three minutes without being thrown into the turnbuckle. That’ll separate the wheat from the chaff.

The ambassador to the United Nations is from South Carolina where “foreign relations” means doing it with anybody who’s not your first cousin. We need someone who’s naturally suspicious.

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was refused a federal judgeship for being too racist. But attorney general, no problem. A living example of America’s tradition of granting second chances.

Trump’s daughter and son-in-law appointed to key positions along with his two elder sons, Uday and Qusay. Because the family that rules together, beats mules together. Or something like that.

Andrew Puzder, nominated to be labor secretary, was CEO of a fast-food chain that was prosecuted for stealing from its minimum-wage employees. Can’t use the phrase “Tough love” without the word “tough.”

Trump’s chief aide, Steve Bannon, may be a white supremacist, but at least he knows how to spell the word, “supremacist.”

New Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson thinks the pyramids were built as grain silos. Who doesn’t?

Rick Perry, up for energy secretary, wanted to eliminate the agency but couldn’t remember its name. His choice reinforces the compassionate nature of the administration by demonstrating it has no problem hiring the handicapped.

And Gen. James Mattis, the new defense secretary, is nicknamed ... Mad Dog. Who’s going to mess with a country whose Minister of War is nicknamed Mad Dog?

— Will Durst is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed columnist, comedian and former Pizza Hut assistant manager syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.