Will Goodwin, Bishop Diego Dominate in Baseball Opener

Baseball

Sophomore Will Goodwin pitched four innings of no-hit baseball and collected two hits, including a RBI double, and Bishop Diego opened the season Friday with 15-1 win over McAullife High, formerly Camp Kilpatrick.

Goodwin struck out eight before being replaced by Ben Guenther in the fifth and final inning (10-run mercy rule). Guenther struck out two.

The Cardinals combined for 11 hits and eight walks. They scored six runs in the first inning off four hits and four walks.

Gunther had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs.

"It was a good opening-day win for us" said coach Ralph Molina.

The Cardinals return to action on Wednesday at Dunn.

