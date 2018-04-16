Will Goodwin Pitches Bishop Diego to League-Opening Win

Baseball

Bishop Diego got a complete-game performance from Will Goodwin, and the Cardinals opened Frontier League with a 9-1 baseball win over Villanova on Wednesday.

Goodwin struck out eight, allowed four hits and no walks.

“Our battery of Will Goodwin and Jake Koeper did a nice working together,” said Bishop Coach Ralph Molina. “Will was in control the entire game and did a great job staying ahead of the batters. I also like the way we were aggressive offensively. We had 11 hits on the day.”

Tyler Green led the Cardinals' attack, going 3-4 with two RBI. Leadoff hitter Travis Pierce had two hits and scored three runs.

Bishop (2-8, 1-0) hosts Villanova on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.